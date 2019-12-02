BIRD MAINTAINS FORM

Advertise with Islandsun

Under 16 female lawn tennis player Ms Prudence Bird, has maintained her winning form at the 2019 Vanuatu Junior Regional Championship in Port Villa.

Ranked third in the U-16 girl’s category Ms Bird, who is currently undertaking a tennis scholarship in Vanuatu, has won two of her matches in convincing fashion so far.

She is the only U-16 player who is part of the Solomon Islands Tennis Association (SITA) junior tennis team who are currently in Port Villa competing in the championship.

She defeated New Caledonia’s Amandine Mestre by two sets (6-1:6-0) on Monday and followed that up on Tuesday with another convincing win over Fiji’s Fareen Fazneen, defeating her 2-0 (6-0:6-0).

VJRC match three actions yesterday were forced to be abandoned following the current low depression affecting the eastern parts of the Solomon Islands which is close to Vanuatu.

If the weather permits, Prudence Bird will take on Sipiti Naomi for the U-16 girls singles 10 am today at the Korman tennis courts.