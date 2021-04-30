Last day for jab

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE first phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination rollout in Honiara is expected to complete today, says Pauline McNeil permanent secretary to Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

According to McNeil, 7000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were allocated for Honiara to be administered.

“Hopefully vaccination rollout will be completed today Friday, April 30, 2021,” she said.

However, she hints that the priority is to fully utilise the 7000 doses, which may mean extending the days if supplies are not exhausted by today’s end.

McNeil said the ministry of health will continue vaccination until they fully utilise the 7000 allocated AstraZeneca does for Honiara.

With this she called on those who have not yet been vaccinated to come forward and get their jab today.

McNeil said those who are to be vaccinated include frontlines, those who are above 40 years of age, public figure, 18 years old above, Parliament Members, public figures, Members of the diplomats, former Governor General, Church leaders and community leaders, sporting groups and others.