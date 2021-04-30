Man, evaded police since 2018, arrested

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Police have arrested a man who had been evading them since 2018.

He was apprehended on April 24, this year.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ian Vaevaso said the alleged suspect had been on the run since 2018 following an alleged murder incident at Afeala village, East Kwaio, Malaita Province.

Vaevaso said the man had a co-accused who had already been arrested during investigations.

Last week police were alerted to reports that the wanted man was onboard the ship, LC Gulatatae, heading for Honiara from west Kwaio.

Central Police station in Honiara were alerted and they arrested the man on arrival at Pt Cruz wharf. He was placed in custody awaiting further dealing and remand application.

Vaevaso thanks the communities for working together with police leading to the arrest.

“This kind of working together is something that police expects from our communities and for police to be successful in there is for public and community collaboration,” Vaevaso said.

Meanwhile police said the suspect has been charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code.