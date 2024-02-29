Larceny by servant trial set for June

BY ROMINAH FAKA

TRIAL into the case of a woman charged with Larceny by servant is set for June 17 at the Magistrate court before Principal Magistrate Elma Veenah Rizzu Hilly.

Maddlyn Hamara is charged with two counts of larceny by servant contrary to section 273 (a) (i) of the Penal Code.

On the previous occasion Hamara plead not guilty to count-1 and plead guilty to count-2 of the charge.

Yesterday’s session the prosecutor told the court she will not be available in June for the trial because she has a trial at the High Court. So, she informed the court she will liaise with DPP practice manager to reallocate the matter to another prosecutor to take up the trial on June 17.

Crown informed the court it will call two witnesses for the trial.

Court directed the defence counsel to file a proposal for plea bargain and communicate with the prosecution regarding the count-one not-guilty plea since there is a room for negotiation.

Court adjourned to March 11 for parties to update the court on their position in relation to the plea bargain negotiation on count one. Bail for defendant Hamara extend.

Prosecution alleged that Ms. Maddlyn Hamara at Honiara in Guadalcanal Province, on the 15th of July 2023, being employed in the capacity of a clerk did steal a chattel to wit ten (10) yellow Casino Gaming Chips worth SBD $ 1,000 each belonging to her employer namely Coral Sea Casino.

Again, on the 19th of July 2023 Hamara being employed in the capacity of a clerk did steal a chattel to wit four (4) yellow Casino Gaming Chips worth SBD $ 1,000 each, belong to her employer namely Coral Sea Casino.

Office of Director of Public Prosecution act for State and Office of Public Solicitor act for defendant.