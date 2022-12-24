Kraus: tourism arrivals better than expected

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Inbound tourism arrivals in the country are better than expected for the first three months to September 30.

This was revealed by Solomon Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gus Kraus in his 2022 end-year festive message.

Kraus said so, while the airline is looking ahead with confidence, they are also very realistic, about the work they have to do.

He said as the national carrier the airline must serve air transport and cargo needs within the country and the airline must also collaborate regionally to support recovery and tourism growth.

“Currently, we are operating at about 60% of pre-COVID levels, which is the responsible position, but also presents financial challenges.

“By the New Year 2023 with the experience of our first six months of returned operations, we will be in a position to again review demand, capacity and schedules.

“Meanwhile, the aviation industry continues to grapple with rising costs including fuel, insurance and aircraft leasing costs. Many suppliers and financiers are demanding greater risk mitigation and tighter terms, which can also impact cash flow.

“As we rebuild revenue and operations, there is no margin for error and we must make the right moves at the right time, with constant focus on expenditure and efficiency.” Kraus said.