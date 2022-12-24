Fugui died of cardiac arrest

Advertise with Islandsun

THE country’s first ambassador to China, John Moffat Fugui, died Thursday in Beijing from cardiac arrest.

That’s according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET).

Fugui is 61 at the time of his passing.

The ministry said it is currently liaising with the People’s Republic of China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on arrangements to bring Fugui’s body home.

“A condolence book will be made open for signature to the Government and the diplomatic community,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Fugui is an inspirational leader, a person who loved his country and devoted his life to serve,” the statement said.

“He is a diplomat with great visions to connect Solomon Islands with the biggest country in the world that is China.

“He was also a well-read diplomat who interacted well with youths until his passing.”

Apart from his recent assignment as a diplomat, the late Fugui was a Member of Parliament from 2010 to 2020.

He held a number of ministerial posts including as Minister of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD), Minister of Public Service, Minister of Environment, Conservation & Meteorology, and Disaster Management and as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand as well as a Masters in Politics from the University of Hawaii, Monoa, Honolulu.

