Kraus back at helm of SolAir

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Airlines yesterday officially introduced Gus Kraus as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chairman of Solomon Airlines Frank Wickham said Kraus brings with him more than 54 years of industry experience.

“I would like start by welcoming Mr Kraus. He has re-joined us here as Solomon Airlines CEO,” Wickham said.

“We had a board meeting this week and we welcome Kraus in the board meeting and we had a welcome get-together yesterday with management and staff,” he added.

“As you may know Kraus is former CEO of Solomon Airlines on an interim arrangement and was previously general manager ground operations as well as commercial.”

Wickham said with the full confidence of the board, Kraus he has accepted the role of the CEO to lead the Solomon Airlines’ ongoing operations.

He also thanked the former CEO Brett Gebers for the Aviation experience and expertise that he brought to Solomon Airlines over more than four years and for his strong contribution to the national carrier during what has been an immensely challenging period.