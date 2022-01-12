Kosui: Djokovic falsified his CV

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



By EDDIE OSIFELO

A political appointee in the Opposition Office, George Kosui has accussed Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Robson Djokovic of falsifying his Curriculum Vitae to get his job.

Kosui claimed he carried out an investigation on Djokovic’s education background following their media argument this week.

He had questioned why Djokovic, who is also a nephew of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, is still being engaged by the government when he has a criminal record.

In response, Djokovic accused Kosui, an economist by profession, of simply repeating the same old rhetoric.

However, Kosui said he found that Djokovic’s claims in his CV that he has graduated with Bachelor’s Degrees (Credit) from the Queensland University of Technology, during the years 1991-1993 and 2012 – 2014, were untrue.

“The controversial figure, Robson Djokovic’s Curriculum Vitae came on the radar when his educational background was checked with the Queensland University of Technology (QUT).

“The checks revealed that Djokovic does not complete the courses and does not have any degrees as stated in his Curriculum Vitae,” he said.

Kosui said QUT has confirmed that Djokovic does not complete the courses, nor achieve any degrees as stated in his CV.

In addition, Kosui said the claim that he has studied Business Management, Applied Science and Law with claims that he was given credits was also misleading.

“Therefore, one would conclude that qualifications and academic achievements mentioned in the CV are perceived as false and grossly misleading,” he added.

Furthermore, Kosui said concerning his prosecution and conviction, Djokovic was convicted on a number of cases which range from drug use and abuse to other criminal offences.

His conviction as recorded by the Queensland Courts were as follows;

Kosui said as seen and proven by the documents, Djokovic has continued to deceive the Solomon Islands Public.

“His fake claims of achieving decent and recognized qualification is enough to get rid of him from the COS position.

“I think it’s about time the PM must respond to questions on employment of Robson Djokovic, a convicted criminal, drug user and addict and fraudster forgoing good governance principles?” he said.

“To me, I still hold the view that it is unwise and ethically unjustifiable to allow a foreigner with questionable background to hold a top job in the Office of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Asked for comments, Djokovic said Kosui’s claim was out of date and that he would respond later.

Earlier, Djokovic said his qualifications and curriculum vitae speak for itself.

He also accused the Opposition of attempting to undermine the leadership of Prime Minister Sogavare by using him as a “political scapegoat”.