Bakers donate cakes to inmates

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Showing sincere humanitarianism, cake bakers in Honiara donated 11 beautifully crafted and baked cakes to the inmates at Rove correctional centre.

A statement from the country’s correctional service (CSSI) yesterday said:

“RCCC inmates on Saturday 25, December 2021, celebrated with 11 cakes donated by SICA, SIFGA, Francis Sivita, Sharita Sivita, Charles Ha’amori, Lily Ha’amori, Neverlyn Rave, June Fakarii Keni, Virah Gorosi, Phillip Lui and Kathy Sevese Havea.

SICA and SIFGA members

“30 minutes visitation by the bakers gave the opportunity for them to share the festive season message to encourage inmates to think about their own life and made right decision in New Year 2022 when they release from Correctional Centre.

“On behalf of the CSSI Executive the Acting Commandant RCCC Chief Supt Bernice Wasia thanked the SICA and SIFGA members and the bakers for free of charge donation of Christmas cakes for the inmates.”