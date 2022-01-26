Koriovuku community imposes “no go zone” rules

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

KORIOVUKU community on Ranongga Island has imposed “No Go Zone” measures to restrict people from entering their community.

The decision was made after Koriovuku’s house of chief, church leaders, village elders, women, and youths met this week.

Speaking to Island Sun Gizo, Chris Podokolo said the community will no longer welcome people entering the village.

“Even families and relatives living outside of the village at the moment are not allowed to enter the village,” he said.

Podokolo said Amu Rural Health Center is temporarily closed at the moment awaiting a further decision from community leaders.

He said Koriovuku leaders will meet today to discuss other options that will help the community to effectively enforce the lockdown while respecting other essential services.

“As I’ve said, Amu Rural Health Centre is temporarily closed for reasons to stop people’s movement. But, leaders are also aware that people will need medical services, so leaders came up with public health measures for example; those who are fully vaccinated or partly vaccinated must bring their certificate, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“Our leaders are also looking at identifying a quarantine center for those who are suspected to have COVID-19,” Podokolo said.

He said the Koriovuku community is mounting its security on potential entry points.

Podokolo said youths and elders are stationed on the entry points to stop people from entering their community.

He said the Koriovuku community will liaise with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to deal with people who attempt to invade its community bylaw.