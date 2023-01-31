Wale calls on gov’t to urgently fix bad state of roads in Honiara

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

OPPOSITION Leader Matthew Wale has called on the government to urgently address the bad state of the roads and drainage in Honiara.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Wale said the current poor state of our roads is a national embarrassment for the government of the day.

He said it is an eyesore and the government needs to urgently address this issue.

“In fact, it is worse than an embarrassment, as it negatively impacts the economy,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said the private sector is right to be very concerned about this terrible and inexcusable state of roads.

Wale said the condition of our roads has gone from bad to worse and is causing a lot of frustration and inconvenience for road users.

“It is becoming obvious that the current bad state of our roads is a reflection of the bad governance and poor leadership in this country,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said the Pacific Games is just months away, and the Government needs to pull up its socks and address these matters with urgency.

He said it is even disturbing to note that roads in Honiara are one of the concerns raised by some visiting pacific delegates to Honiara last year.

Meanwhile, Wale called for the urgent re-establishment of the Public Works Department (PWD).

He said this is to ensure quality, reliable and monitoring of our road infrastructures.

The Opposition Leader also urged the Ministry of Infrastructure Development to support the Honiara City Council PWD to maintain feeder roads.

“There have been millions of dollars pumped into road maintenance in Honiara and around the country yet there has been nothing but failed outcomes. Obviously something is not right,” he said.

–OPPOSITION PRESS