Judge to sentence woman after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

HIGH Court Judge Justice Leonard Maina will be sentencing a woman who pleaded guilty to a charge for manslaughter following the death of an elderly woman on Malaita in 2016.

This is the case against Ida Gwaro, her case was listed for sentence yesterday however was adjourned to October 27 for sentence.

Judge Maina’s associate informed court yesterday that the judge had already made directions for the case to be sentenced on October 27, therefore it has to be adjourned to that date.

It was agreed the defendant Gwaro was suffering from mental illness at the time of the incident.

The court heard that she stabbed an elderly disabled woman to death with a bush knife at Gwaiau village on the highlands of north Malaita in June 2016.

As a result of the wound sustained, the elderly woman died.

Ms Gwaro was then arrested and charged for a count of murder, however after assessment by a psychiatrist, it was confirmed that Gwaro suffered from Paranoid Schizophrenia, a mental illness.

The Prosecution then sent Gwaro’s matter to the Governor General (GG) for his consideration, in which a recommendation was made for her to be kept at the Rove Correctional Centre to receive treatment.

Ben Alasia of Public Solicitor’s Office represented Gwaro, whilst Public Prosecutor, Geitaba Waletofea, appears for the Crown.