Johnson & Johnson vaccine here

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Service will receive another new covid-19 vaccine, theJohnson and Johnson vaccine provided by the New Zealand government through the COVAX facility.

Incident Controller of the National Health Emergency Operations Center Dr Nemia Bainivalu confirmed this yesterday during the OPMC radio talk-back show over the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation.

“The New Zealand government through the COVAX facility has donated to us one additional new vaccine called the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The official handing over of the vaccine will be done today together with the summary of its distribution and how to train health workers on its roll out programme,” Bainivalu said.

He adds that Isabel province has started rolling out Pfizer vaccine last week for pregnant women and children 12 years of age and above and 18 years of age below.

Also, most provinces will now commence the roll-out of Pfizer vaccine.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to provide you vaccination data now as compilation of vaccination datas and information is still ongoing,” Bainivalu said.