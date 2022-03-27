Japan assistance to solve Vurango school classroom shortage.

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE sealing of an agreement between Vurango School on Choiseul Province and the Government and people of Japan for the construction of a classroom building will put an end to classroom shortage issues faced by the school.

The assistance came by way of a grant assistance at a total amount of around $ 700,000 (seven hundred thousand) Solomon Dollars. This assistance will enable the school to provide an appropriate educational environment to students.

Principal of Vurango Primary school Freeman Paezama Kuma on behalf of the school and the community conveyed the school’s sincere gratitude to the government of Japan for consideration of the school’s need.

“This project will really solve the problem of shortage of classroom and staff house shortage that the school is facing,” Kuma said.

He stressed that this project in particular would provide great benefit to our school and the community at large.

“There are five hundred plus students that will get direct benefit to the classroom, and the staff house will serve different teachers posted to our school.

“Church groups, women groups and youth groups would also benefit from this service regarding gatherings and meetings.

“Deep in our heart and in certain extent I will say that this project is a dream come true. There are elders in our community who have struggled to improve and develop our school but cannot live up to this day to witness this great achievement.

“I on behalf our people would take this time to really thank the Japanese embassy under its Grassroots funding agency for your fulfilment of our dream,” Kuma said.

He further thanked the Embassy of Japan for the approval of this project.

Charge de Affairs interim of the Embassy of Japan in Solomon Islands, Norimasa Yoshida said one of the priority areas of their assistance under the Grassroots and Human Security Scheme is supporting basic education.

Education plays a key role in the development of the society.

“Therefore, we believe that this project will have positive impacts on the socio-economic development of Solomon Islands and strengthen further cordial relationship between Solomon Islands and Japan,” Yoshida said.

He said “indeed this project is a symbol of the cordial relationship between the two countries.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to reaffirm our continuous commitment to the people and the prosperity of our two countries”.