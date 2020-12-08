JM construction lauds fisheries ministry

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

JM construction has lauded the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) for providing ‘job opportunity’ for them to participate in the construction of the Tilipia hatchery to boost supply in the country.

JM construction coordinator Maxwell Ham, on behalf of the company, thanks the ministry for this chance for his boys to carry out their practical phase on fencing the eastern side of the Tilapia hatchery project.

“As a coordinator am happy my students manage to put what they have learned inside the classroom into practical site.

Advertisements

“And also, am looking forward for my second group of students who will be graduating early next year to do the same.

“Most times we forget our own people who have a lot of potential in community development so it can benefit the communities and the country as whole,” said Mr Ham.

He adds by thanking two of their supervisors for assisting them during the four months they carried out the fencing work.

Meanwhile, all the boys working with the JM construction are graduating from the Saranga community learning Centre.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

