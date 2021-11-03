Israel offers SI COVID solution

Advertise with Islandsun

DEPUTY Commissioner General Dennis Marita has met with officials from Israeli pharmaceutical company CODE PHARMA who have identified the Solomon Islands as one of the Island nations in the South Pacific where they plan to further develop a groundbreaking medical antiviral drug against COVID-19.

Codivir, an innovative new drug from Code Pharma, now appears to have the potential to revolutionise the fight against the Coronavirus.

Code Pharma claimed that in a successful phase 1 clinical trial, the affected patients were back on their feet within 48 hours without side effects.

In welcoming DCG Marita, Alessandro Rosso said that the State of Israel was privileged to have received a representative from the Solomon Islands attending the Expo 2020 Dubai and to further discuss the options of possible cooperation with our Ministry of Health.

DCG Marita responded that whilst the Solomon Islands is considered a Covid free nation, there were still reservations amongst many people of the risks associated with taking the vaccine.

He added that the Solomon Islands would be interested to learn more about this new invention and initiative in fighting this global pandemic that is currently impacting the world today.

“I have also contacted our Expo 2020 Commissioner General, Ambassador Moses Kouni Mose including the Head of COVID 19 Health Task Force team under the Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MHMS) in Solomon Islands, Dr Nemia Bainivalu for their notification in this regard.”

DCG Marita further requested if a virtual meeting could be organized between all stakeholders involved.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to pursue further dialogue in helping to raise more awareness on the proposal presented by CODE PHARMA.

Also in attendance were Assi Alkobi, the Global Business Development Director and Alaa Balal, Economic Director for the Israel Pavilion