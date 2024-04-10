Integrity of election process protected: SIEC

BY INDY MAEALASIA

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) has reassured public and candidates that significant cautionary measures are in place to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming election process.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jasper Highwood Anisi made the assurance in light of questions raised on social media about the possibility of tampering with ballot papers and boxes during polling day.

In a talkback show aired at SIBC on Sunday, Anisi emphasized that like currency note, ballot papers possess unique security features designed to prevent possible frauds or replications.

As for contesting candidates, the CEO urged them appoint their polling agents and counting agents who will serve vital roles in the polling station and counting centers.

“It is your duty as candidates to have polling agent and counting agent, these two people will help you, they are your eyes and ears inside the polling stations you are unable to reach and inside counting centers because you won’t be present there. These are very important people you need to employ during election so they would know their respective roles” Anisi remarked.

He explained that when polling stations open at 7 am on election day, polling agents must record the seal’s serial numbers on the ballot boxes announced by Presiding officers and ensure the boxes are completely empty. At 4 pm when polling stations close, they also must record the final seal number used for closing the boxes. Anisi assured that both seals have completely different numbers.

Additionally, the polling agent must provide the seal number records to the counting agent who will crosscheck at the counting centers.

In regards to security purposes, Anisi is certain that under a recent MOU signed with the Royal Solomon Islands Police force (RSIPF), the police will be tasked to provide maximum security for the ballot papers, boxes and SIEC officers.