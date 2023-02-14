Increase of house break-in a concern

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE increase of stealing in Honiara is concerning and Honiara residents are warned to look after their properties.

A concerned Honiara resident who was a victim of such robbery has called on responsible community leaders and parents to address the issue.

May Claire told this paper that she has been a victim twice and if this is continuing Honiara will not be a peaceful place to live.

“They go in groups and robbed people’s homes which is very serious and dangerous, those of us who resides in East Honiara are always victimised and we want the church leaders, police and even parents to work together and address the issue,” Ms Claire said.

She said it is time the government create any law to send people who are doing nothing in Honiara back to their provinces, to avoid such from happening.

She said the South Pacific Games is months away and such attitude and behaviour should be stopped.

“Communities and leaders must together to address such issues so that when our Pacific neighbours are here, they can enjoy without being robbed”, Ms Claire said.