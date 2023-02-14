Sean Rii rocks at sold-out Canoe Bar

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Dezine led by famous Solomon Islands music sensational, Sean Rii did not let the fans down at Canoe Bar, Pacific Crown Hotel, last Friday night.

This after they provided them with two hours non-stop island reggae music to celebrate the Valentine’s Day.

More than hundreds of fans turned out to pay the $60 entrance, $120 VIP and booked out the $700 Hotel room to listen and danced to the tunes of Sean Rii.

Sean Rii, backed up by Unik 7 Band, that represented the country at Fest Napuan in Vanuatu last October, put the crowd on their feet with his famous songs, Green leaf, Jealousy, Keli Hila, Tuff Tumas, Genina, Ageva, Harilakwalo, Sore, Gial, Joysie and Faithful love.

These songs had hit the airwaves in Papua New Guinea, Australia and other Pacific Island Countries.

Pacific Crown Hotel Events staff, Alex Waimora said the show was a success and one of its first indeed.

“We tried as much as possible to improve in many ways of our shows at the hotel and I believe the Valentine’s show we did excel and set a level which we must now look towards,” Waimora said.

He said the turn out was spectacular but also not surprising as they normally have such huge turnout to Canoe Bar considering they have sufficient space.

“I think what was special about the Valentine’s night was a lot of the people came to see Dezine and Sean Rii and I believe a lot of satisfied customers too,” he added.

Sean Rii acknowledges the fans during his show at Canoe Bar, Pacific Crown Hotel last Friday. Photo supplied.

Apart from that, Sean Rii acknowledged the fans for turning up in numbers to enjoy his show and an opportunity for his mum to watch him performed on stage for the first time in Honiara.

This after Sean Rii has spent most of his time performing abroad in PNG, Australia and other Pacific Island Countries.

He returned home after the covid 19.

“Iam in tears when I see Solomon Islands fans enjoying my music, something that makes me proud to be a native of the islands.

“Guys, it’s great to be back in Solo and performing for you all. Also, great, thanks to my mother, who is here as well, it’s the first time for my mom to watch me perform live on stage.” Sean Rii said.

PCH wish to thank everyone that attended to make the show possible and also Unik7 and Dezine and Sean Rii.