IMF stresses importance of deeper engagement with SI

BY NED GAGAHE

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it will work closely with the Solomon Islands Government to further deepens its engagements in the country.

This was highlighted by IMF Resident Representative based in Fiji Mr. Neil Saker at a press conference recently following the IV 2023 consultation it held with various stakeholders in the country.

“I would just like to stress the importance of deeper engagement with the Solomon Islands. We IMF are focusing much on Fragile and conflict states and we know the history of Solomon Islands.

“So, we want to work with the government to tackle the sources of fragility and to ensure that living standards and level of development continuously rise in the coming years.

“To do that we set out a comprehensive strategy to help the Solomon Islands and this includes intensive surveillance not only from the headquarter but also at the regional head office based in Fiji which also covers the Solomon Islands.

“We also want to expand our capacity development and some of the key areas which includes tax reforms, public expenditure management, banking supervision and statistics so these are all important areas to make sure the future is sustainable.

“So, I just want to highlight that the IMF is also going to work closely with the development partners and with the government of Solomon Islands to try to ensure that growth becomes sustainable for the long term.” Mr. Saker said.