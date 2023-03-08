WE’RE NOT BROKE!

Advertise with Islandsun

Gov’t denies cashflow problem, says $200m in coffers

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTRY of Finance and Treasury has denied any cash flow problem as there is still $200 million in the coffers.

Permanent Secretary, McKinnie Dentana clarified this during a media press conference last Friday.

This came after Ministry of Education and Human Resources permanent secretary, Dr Franco Rodie claimed government sponsored law students did not get their allowances between October and December due to lack of funds in the Finance ministry.

However, Dentana said the government has $200m cash at hand but blames the problem faced by the education ministry on ‘stress on the process’.

He said a lot of pressure came towards the end of the year including holidays.

“It is not a funding issue.

“It is a processing pressure in the ministry of finance, especially as far as our capacity is concerned.

“That is the main issue,” he said.

Dentana said, “for your information they move from 2022 to 2023 almost $200 million in cash.

“That’s why I am saying it’s not a financing issue but a processing stress,” he added.

Island Sun understands the Government still owes suppliers about $9m for their services provided to the government during the covid-19 pandemic.