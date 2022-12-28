Hospital café next

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Hapi Isles Health Foundation (HIHF) is looking at constructing a café at the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

Member of the foundation, Doreen Kuper, stated this on December 22 at the handing over of a children’s playground they built for the NRH’s children’s ward.

“We are going to build a café at this hospital for the patients, visitors and staff. All of you who have visited the hospital know how we need a café,” Kuper said.

“I know the National Referral Hospital will support the Hapi Isles Health Foundation (HIHF) on this new project,” she added.

She said HIHF was formed in 2016.

Their first project for the NRH was the children’s playground.

It was handed over to NRH’s supervising Chief Executive Officer Dr Rooney Jagily

Jagily said the handing over was timely and they see it as “a Christmas gift to our sick children”.

“It will be a long-lasting Christmas gift that will be enjoyed by many more children for years to come.

“I want to assure the HIHF that we especially the children’s ward staff will take care of the place and its upkeep as well as developing guidelines for the supervision and safe use of this facility for our children,” he said.