A call to review form 1 entrance assessment

BY NED GAGAHE

Principal of Marara Community High School James Mepobu has highlighted the need for review of the current grade 6 form one entrance assessment process.

Mepobu said teachers in the secondary sector are seeing that students are not well taught and assessed.

He said most of the fundamental concepts are not well taught as apparent in their contribution in the secondary sector.

Mepobu appealed to the Minister of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) to consider reviewing the process of implementing the assessment and the assessment elements used.

