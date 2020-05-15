Honiara residents to expect another curfew next week

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

ANOTHER curfew is expected next week once the cabinet gives an approval.

Responding to a question asked by a journalist yesterday, Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau confirmed that a sub-committee is looking at that issue of a lockdown as the country is preparing to repatriate its stranded citizens overseas.

He said the proposal plan will be forwarded to the oversight committee and then will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

“We might have a lockdown next week to test our capability in our preparations for COVID-19,” Mr Mangau said.

The curfew or lock-down will restrict movement of people in the Emergency Zone in Honiara which is from Alligator Creek east of Honiara to Poha River west of Honiara.

On previous curfew on April 10 and 11 the curfew order does not cover the provinces and in Honiara only people working in essential services including health workers, correctional services and the police were allowed to move during the curfew.

Police on the last occasion also clarified that sick people can have access to the hospital during the curfew hours, they can call the ambulance or can explain to the officers at allocated check-points.

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

