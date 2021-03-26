HNA saga unsettled

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

Former Honiara Netball Association (HNA) Executive will face the music regarding its financial report for the HNA 2015/2016 seasons.

The Solomon Island Netball Federation (SINFED) President Noelyn Luahiti said they had issued a notice for the former HNA executives and clubs last Sunday but did not take place due to poor attendance.

Luahiti said the meeting to settle the HNA saga is re-scheduled for this Sunday 28th at the Post Office, 2:30PM.

SINFED President Luahiti says that her executive vows to settle the outstanding issue between HNA officials and clubs by the end of the month before the 2021 season kicks off.

“SINFED is again calling on all HNA clubs to this very important general meeting. Last weekend’s meeting was poorly attended because of the heavy rain and other commitments,” SINFED President Noelyn Luahiti stated.

SunSPORTS understands that the ongoing netball saga had centered on the 2015/16 HNA season where winning clubs were left ‘disgruntled’ after no prizes were presented and given the HNA Audited Financial report then.

SINFED intervened by forming a committee for HNA to run the competitions in 2018 and 2019 after the former HNA President resigned and left the position vacant until today.

SunSPORTS understands that the then HNA executive is left with only the Vice President and its committee members (V/President & Treasurer).

The former executive was accused of financial mismanagement as claimed by affiliated club members, who did not receive their prizes for the 2015/2016 HNA League seasons.

This paper also received reports that past audited reports were presented, however, many consultations between HNA Executive members, clubs and teams with the inclusion of SINFED yield no tangible conclusion.

Luahiti meanwhile said a subcommittee had been appointed by SINFED to organize competitions in March or April and hopes a new HNA Committee will also be set up by then.