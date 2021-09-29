High rise complex aux staff undergo training

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

ABOUT 77 people representing janitors, gardeners and security of multi-million-dollar AJ City Building at Lunga, East Honiara, are engaging in a one-week workshop, starting Monday.

The training is to equip them ahead of the grand opening of the classic building proposed for October 18, 2021.

Absolute Company Limited organizes the training programme in collaboration with Triple Brothers Security Firm.

The AJ Enterprise Limited funded the training programme.

CEO of AJ Enterprises Limited, Ellen Inahia Maruarofa said the aim of the workshop is to prepare and equip the Gardeners, Janitors and Security Guards of AJ City Mall to perform their roles as expected.

She said the objectives are for them to:

Be informed of AJ Enterprise Limited business vision, mission, its business activities and working relationship with its partners. Know their roles as Gardeners, Janitors and Security Guards. Identify the bad behaviours and practices at work place. Know their way in and around the AJ City Building. Learn of AJ City Mall basic building rules and policies.

She said it is for them to:

learn how to use the escalator and lifter; learn about the basic work place communication skills; engage in preparedness sessions on emergency responses during earthquake, fire and self-awareness on racism, assistance to customers, handling & hazards. Learn about the AJ City Mall Building Emergency Plan. Learn how to use appropriate equipment at workplace.

Furthermore, for them to:

Learn about health & safety rules at workplace. Learn basic knowledge and skills on larceny and its elements. Learn the importance of appropriate dressing and grooming to workplace. Learn basic awareness on COVID 19 responses at work place. Learn about the importance of efficiency & effectiveness at workplace. Learn about Team Work and why it is important.

The workshop will end on 1st October 2021.

Other facilitators of the workshop are National Disaster Management Office and Royal Solomon Islands Police.