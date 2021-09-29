Concert to raise funds for Tenakoga school

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



A gospel concert will be held this Sunday in aid of Tenakoga school which lost a classroom building to a fire earlier this month.

The concert will be hosted at the Maranatha Hall.

It is made possible through efforts by the school’s Honiara-based committee and school.

Principal Francis Leovania is inviting business houses, aid donors, government and public at large to come out in numbers to support the school raise funds to rebuild their classroom.

He said though it is a community school they have enrolled students from all over the country, Temotu to Bougainville, not just Guadalcanal.

The school is also calling on gospel singing groups or individuals willing to come to support.

“This is an open invitation to groups that want to support the school,” the school head said.

Leovania said since the burning down took place, they have received support from both individuals and groups.

On Sunday last week, one of the logging companies in nearby tenements sent its excavator to demolish the building for the work to start with plans of the new classroom building.

The school has resumed classes as their students have been cooperative and have accepted their temporary classrooms.

The concert will start at 12pm; Iinterested singing groups and individuals who wish to support can call 7524993.