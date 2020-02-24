HAMMERHEADS INVITES DIESEL AND ISLANDERS

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Henderson Hammerheads rugby club has sent out an invitation to fellow Honiara rugby clubs, Diesel and Islanders to avail their players residing in East Honiara for a rugby 15s trial match.

According to a statement from Hammerheads the trial match is schedule to take place before the kick-off date for the Honiara Rugby Union Association (HRUA) league proper schedule to start next month.

“Hammer Heads Rugby Club sends out this invitation to your Rugby Clubs based on the east side of Honiara to participate in Rugby 15s Trail Match Day before the kick-off of 2020 HRUA Competition.

“Cost to participate is free of charge but take not that no limit on how many players to participate. However, for safety reasons there is an age limit of 18 years of age and older to participate. And contested scrums are encouraged throughout the trail match day.

“Due to timing we can only accept three teams to participate in this trail match day, so please confirm your participation by Monday 24th Feb, 5pm. The invitation will go out to other clubs if you do not reply by then,” the statement adds.

Venue for the friendly match will be at the Town Ground Rugby Stadium while Hammerheads will be responsible for the cost of referees, match balls and arrange on the day of the game.

Clubs are only asked to provide their own playing uniforms, drinking water, snacks and food if required, medics/strapping gear, own shelter/tent if required and own transport to and from the venue.

Additional details for the rugby 15s trial match meanwhile are as follows:

Date: Saturday 7th of March 2020

Venue: Approved by Mr Mocelutu for Town Ground Rugby Stadium

Time/Schedule: 2:00pm be there for Warm Up / 2:30pm Kick-off / Conclude by 6:00pm

Referee on the Day to be assigned by SIRUF

Format designed to help with match fitness and reduce chance of injuries: 20mins each quarters / five-mins break between quarters / each team to play 4 quarters.

