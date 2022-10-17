High Court orders Police to leave Hells Point

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) property at the Hell’s Point, Alligator creek east of Honiara is given until 14th November 2022 to vacate the land.

The Sheriff office of the High Court posted the notice at Hell’s Point last Thursday after the Government had only paid $20 million of the presumed $55.9 million ordered by High Court Deputy Chief Justice, Rex Foukona.

Island Sun has cited the eviction notice posted at the site.

Foukona delivered his judgement on 16th August 2022, ordering the Government to pay Levers Solomon Limited $11.5 million interest.

He also ordered the Government to pay $32.4 million, the balance after tax levy of $17.6 million from the amount $50 million, payable by 13th September 2022, 4.30pm.

It is also revealed that the Government must also pay a rent of $12 million to LSL according to people on the know-how.

However, after negotiations between LSL and the Solomon Islands Government after the court order, SIG have made a proposal, which Island Sun understands is yet to be accepted by LSL.

This has resulted in Government paying a part payment of $20 million to LSL.

However, it was alleged the government still has an outstanding of $35.9 million to pay LSL by next month.

Failure to do so will result in the eviction of the RSIPF manning the Hell’s Point area.

The RSIPF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is looking after the Hell’s Point because of a number of UXOs from the World War two is kept there.

The site was also used by the RSIPF EOD team to dispose the old WW2 bombs collected around the country.