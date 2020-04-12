High Commissioner in Fiji deals with stranded nationals

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

A number of Solomon Islands nationals are currently stranded in Fiji as a result of cancellation of international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Commissioner in Suva, William Soaki confirmed to Island Sun yesterday that the High Commission has reached out to the stranded nationals to get their details and liaise closely with relevant authorities in Honiara on arrangements to repatriate them.

Soaki said the High Commission is trying to get their individual visa status to determine the type of assistance that they will need prior to their repatriation.

He said at this stage, there is still no confirmation on any repatriation flight confirm for next week.

“The government’s plan for repatriation is based around key factors in Solomon Islands and also the host country (Fiji).

“Currently, we cannot undertake any repatriation since most of our stranded passengers are residing in the lock-down city of Suva,” he said.

Soaki said at the moment, the High Commission is working with Honiara to look at options to provide basic support to the passengers while they are still in Fiji.

“As of 9th April, the High Commission start providing limited humanitarian support in kind to the passengers,” he said.

Island Sun understand the 61 nationals key under five quarantine sites in Honiara have released to the society yesterday after they completed their 14 days period.

From the statistic provided by National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), 38 people are living at Guadalcanal Beach Resort; 12 at National Hosting Authority, 8 at VIMO Apartments, 3 at Pacific Casino and none at King George Six national secondary school.

However, KGVI which opened its quarantine site last Saturday after completion of maintenance has the highest number of rooms with 150 and bed capacity of 300.

Spread the love









45 Shares