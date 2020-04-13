63 in total

Advertise with Islandsun

Curfew day-two nets 10 – commissioner praises citizens for their behaviour

By Alfred Sasako

ACTING Police Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, has praised the people living within the Honiara City boundary emergency zone for their behaviour during the two-day curfew which ended at 5am on Sunday 12th April.

Ten people were arrested for allegedly breaching emergency rules during the second and final day of the 8pm-5am curfew. The two-day police operation brings to 63, the total number of arrests.

“Despite the 53 arrests during the first night of the curfew on Friday night and a further 10 last night the majority of our citizens are very law abiding and I must commend you for this.

“I appeal to our good people to take these matters seriously and (to) avoid breaching whatever regulations are endorsed by our Government under the State of Public Emergency as it tries to keep us safe from this deadly virus entering our country,” acting Commissioner Mangau said.

“Although there were 10 arrests last night, it shows people are cooperating and listening to the orders despite a few deciding to disobey resulting in their arrest,” he said.

They have been placed in the Honiara City Central police station watch house awaiting further dealings from the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) through advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Vehicles detained during the operation are also awaiting a Court decision, acting Commissioner Mangau said.

“I appeal to all citizens of Honiara and of Guadalcanal province to observe any future curfew order that may be decided by the Government. It is important to stay at home during the curfew period.

“Do not go out unless it is critical. Let us work together with the Government as it tries its best to protect us all and our children from the COVID-19,” acting Commissioner Mangau said.

“There are heavy penalties including fines and imprisonment for anyone who is found guilty of disobeying the curfew. The maximum fine is $10,000-00 or five years imprisonment or both if found guilty by the Court.”

