Health calls on targets ‘come and get jabbed’

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The ministry of health is calling target individuals to come forward and get vaccinated.

This call is aimed at frontliners in Honiara and other people connected to this line of work.

Health permanent secretary Pauline McNeil echoed this in the recent Oversight Committee radio talkback show on covid-19 updates in the country.

“I would like to call on those who have not yet vaccinated to come forward and get your jab,” she said.

McNeil stressed the ministry of health will continue roll out the vaccination programme until the fully utilise the seven thousand allocated AstraZeneca does for Honiara.

She said hopefully vaccination rollout will be completed this Friday, April 30, 2021.

“I encourage the remaining front-liners to please go and take your covid-19 vaccines this week before the end of this week,” said McNeil.

She said 7,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been allocated for Honiara to be administered, so, far only 4,289 patents have been vaccinated in the first roll out this gives 61 percent of people have received their jabbed.

McNeil said those to be vaccinated are frontliners, those who are above 40 years of age, public figure, 18 years old above, parliament members, public figures, members of the diplomats, former Governor General, Church leaders and community leaders, sporting groups and others.