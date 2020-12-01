HCC pleased with upgraded Multi-purpose hall

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO
THE Honiara City Council is pleased with the upgrading of Multi-purpose hall into a first-ever filed hospital in the country.
This was conveyed by the Honiara City Council City Mayor Wilson Mamae during the official opening of the Multi-purpose hall field hospital on Friday, November 27, 2020.
“As such the Honiara City Council accepted the proposal and we are very pleased to see that it has only been transformed into a field hospital but the facility has also been upgraded.
“On this note I take this opportunity to acknowledge the national government for funding the upgrade and transformation of the multipurpose hall into this field hospital and the Ministry of Health for the Technical guidance in the interior designs and structure ensuring that it meets all infection, prevention and control standards
“I wish to also thank representatives of the diplomatic core who have continued including to show solidarity and have provided necessary support enabling the effective containment of the virus, thereby protecting residents of the Honiara City Council and the country at large,” said Mamae.