HCC GETS TOUGH

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Unauthorised contract awarding will be stopped, says city clerk

BY NED GAGAHE

HONIARA City Clerk Justus Denni says effective as of January 4, 2023 Honiara City Council (HCC) is taking a tough stance on procurement and awarding of contracts for small works done for HCC.

In an interview with the Island Sun yesterday, Denni said in the past procurement and issuing of contracts were done without approval or authorisation before work is carried out, goods are delivered or service is provided.

These works include brushings, tree felling and clearance, building repairs, vehicle repairs and maintenance, printing of HCC documents and receipt books, supply of uniforms, supply of office equipment, supply of stationeries, supply of cleaning detergents and toiletries, supply of toners and provision of security service.

Denni said such practice has to be stopped.

He further said that the current administration has seen the importance of accountability and having proper management of how these processes were done.

Denni also confirmed that most of the small contracts providing these services for HCC have already expired at the end of 2022 with only few still have valid contracts to continue this year.

He further added that effective as of January 4, 2023 no procurement and contract for small works will be recognized and honored unless prior approval is obtained from or is duly authorized by the City Clerk.

He said the office of the City Clerk will not authorize payment for any procurement or contract which does not get prior approval or authorization before work is carried out, goods are delivered or service is provided.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday January 4, 2023 HCC also issued a statement. The statement was directed to government ministries, state owned enterprise, private sector entities, organisations and individuals.

“This restriction order applies to and includes procurements and contracts for brushings, tree felling and clearance, building repairs, vehicle repairs and maintenance, printing of HCC documents and receipt books, supply of uniforms, supply of office equipment, supply of stationeries, supply of cleaning detergents and toiletries, supply of toners and provision of security service,” the statement says.