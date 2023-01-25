HCC appeals to vendors to fill up Kukum market

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

The Honiara City Council is calling on interested vendors to make use of the newly opened Kukum market.

After the Honiara City Council opened the Kukum market in East Honiara on December 2, 2022, it is still empty with few root crops and vegetables sellers, selling their products on the stalls.

This has raised concern among residents in the city, who are surprised to see the low turnout of market vendors.

HCC Mayor, Edward Siapu said the Council has given a grace period until end of this month to allow the market sellers to occupy the stalls.

Siapu claimed there were rumours circulating that only persons or groups owning stalls can use the Kukum Market.

He said there is ‘no such thing as people owning stalls or pre-booking stalls at the new Kukum Market’.

Siapu said the market is open for all root crops and vegetable sellers.

Furthermore, Siapu said all market vendors using the Fishery market to sell their products, need to relocate to Kukum market, at the end of this month.

He said Fishery market is meant only for vendors selling fish.

Further to that, he said all road side vendors selling market products need to use the Kukum market.

Siapu said the idea to close down Fishery market is due to traffic jam, which is frustrating to commuters heading back to their homes after work.