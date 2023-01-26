Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Mayor Siapu issues deadline for illegal markets in Honiara to shut down

BY NED GAGAHE

The Honiara city council (HCC) has issued its final warning for informal markets within the city to shut down.

HCC warns that following this final warning, markets which continue to operate will face demolition by the tough law enforcement unit of the Council.

The markets listed include the Fishing village market and Maromaro.

“Fishing market, Maromaro and other illegal markets sprawling within the city boundary to shutdown with immediate effect or face demolition in the coming days.”

In a statement yesterday, HCC Lord Mayor Eddie Siapu said vendors have until January 31 to comply and move out of the markets.

Immediately after the deadline, HCC will move in to pull down the markets.

As such, vendors are advised to vacate the markets and go to Kukum Market, the legal market established by HCC.

“HCC is now issuing the final notice for vendors to move out from Fishing Village Market and other illegal markets like Maromaro.

“The Fishing Village Market is an illegal establishment as it is on road reserve and is not approved by the City Council.

“This also applies to other illegal markets like Maromaro.

“HCC warms vendors to move out from the markets and go to Kukum Market, the legal market established by the City Council.

“Vendors at the Fishing Village Market and other illegal markets have until 31 January 2023 move out. Honiara City Council will move to demolish the market after this deadline.

“HCC also appeals for understanding and support of vendors of the Fishing Village market and other markets,” Mr Siapu said.