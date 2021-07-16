Harassed nurse calls on Makira police to act

Advertise with Islandsun

A Nurse who was harassed in her house in a clinic in Arosi 2 of West Makira has called on the Makira-Ulawa Police in Kira Kira to lock up criminals to ensure crime-free communities.

She says if criminals continue to freely roam around communities especially when they are intoxicated with illicit alcoholic drinks like Kwaso, they will continue to harass women especially at night.

She would not reveal her name for safety reasons.

The Chairman of Oneibia Crime Prevention Committee, Robert Renga who first reported the matter to Kira Kira Police said the Nurse was sleeping when a man intoxicated with Kwaso entered her house and harassed her at 3’oclock in the morning of May 28, 2021.

Mr Renga had released the identity of the suspect as Michael Robert and the clinic as Ngarigohu Clinic.

Meanwhile, the people of Tawatana Village in Arosi 1 also of West Makira want to know why Kira Kira Police has not responded to their call earlier for officers to call there following a physical attack on a woman.

They have also reported physical confrontations in their village and that brewing of Kwaso is wide-spread.

In response to the calls, the Provincial Police Commander, Peter Sitai said July 10, 2021 in Kira Kira while Police always wants to carry out its duties as people want, it is currently handicapped to do so.

He said transport is the problem because although Kira Kira Police has two vehicles, it has not been using them during the past three months as they need mechanical repairs, adding they have to ration how they use fuel to travel on motorized fiberglass canoes around the Province.

Mr Sitai said the RSIPF Headquarters in Honiara has yet to release the Provincial Police Post its two quarterly supplies of fuel for 2021, adding “we book the fuel we use.

“And my officers cannot go out on foot patrols in those areas because of the long distance”.

Sitai said the formation of the Crime Prevention Committee in Arosi 2 should help the police with its work to deal with criminals.

By George Atkin

Kira Kira