Handover for Multi-million Kukum-Henderson highway road upgrade project set for October

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

THE Japan’s funded multimillion dollar road upgrade project from Kukum to Henderson will be handed over to the Solomon Islands Government on 5th October 2023.

Japanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Miwa Yoshiaki announced this in a press conference last Friday.

Ambassador Miwa stressed that technically the road is complete and ready.

He adds that all works related to the project is expected to be ceased by Wednesday or Thursday this week.

“We are preparing for the handover ceremony on October 5th 2023.

“You are also invited to come and cover the event.” Excellency Miwa told local Journalist.

The Solomon Islands Government signed the grant agreement of $243 Million with the government of Japan way back in June 2021 to upgrade the main-road from Fishing Village to Honiara International Airport under the Kukum Highway Phase Two Project.

The contractor Kitano Construction Corporation began constructing the 6.3km road early in 2022.

The deadline for completion is June this year, however, the project fails to meet its deadline.

Meanwhile, many people have expressed appreciation that project is completed on time before the country host the Pacific Games in November this year.