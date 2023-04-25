Default judgement sought in Suidani’s $5m lawsuit

Advertise with Islandsun

BY IRWIN ANGIKI

Former Malaita premier Suidani’s $5 million lawsuit against the Solomon Star newspaper and journalist Alfred Sasako could be heading for default judgement.

This is according to a media statement by Daniel Suidani’s advisor, Celsus Talifilu Friday last week.

Suidani’s lawyer, Ms Lily Ramo, of the JustLaw Attorneys, confirmed to Island Sun yesterday she had filed on Thursday last week, April 20 for the default judgement.

Defence Lawyer Jim Seuika of L&L law firm told Island Sun yesterday however they are yet to receive any application for a default judgement.

Mr Seuika adds that they will object it.

“In our current case, we are yet to receive any formal application for default judgment in which it is obvious we will object to it.

“We have our argument to submit if this application is file[d].”

Talifilu had reported that Suidani’s lawyer was pursuing a default judgement after the defendants failed to file a response within 28 days of receiving court papers from the complainant.

“The failures by Sasako and Solomon Star to file a response and a defence within the given lawful time periods means that Suidani’s lawyer will now be applying to the High Court for a default judgment,” Talifilu said.

Suidani had filed the $5 million lawsuit in the High Court against Solomon Star and Sasako for alleged defamatory and malicious publications.

Lawyer Ms Ramo confirmed the lawsuit was filed on March 21, 2023.

She adds, the 28 days in which the defendants were supposed to file a response lapsed on Tuesday last week, thus allowing them to move forward seeking default judgement.