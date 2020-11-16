Gov’t plans for beach soccer expansion

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

THE National Government has set plans to improve the future development of Beach Soccer in the country by expanding programs throughout the provinces.

This follows the completion of the National Invitational Beach Soccer Championship over the weekend.

The government’s National Hosting Authority (NHA) Executive Director, Christian Nieng in his closing remarks on Saturday 14 said there are plans to develop and promote the football code that once brings pride to the country.

Mr Nieng said that seeing that beach soccer has been competitive, NHA through SIFF will work to expand its programmes working with the Provincial Football Associations (PFA)

“Through SIFF the government ensures to work together with all 10 PFA clubs and establish Beach Soccer centers.”

Currently SIFF established only two centers in the province, Malaita and Western province.

“This is to maintain the status of Beach Soccer in the Oceania region. Ï would like to applaud young and energetic players and our top beach soccer players, “he said.

He thanked SIFF for the technical support during the championship, and spectators for the fair support rendered to each team who participated.

He congratulated the winning team Malaita Kwikwi for their fine performance since the championship commenced.

NHA Christian Nieng when presenting a trophy to Malaita Kwikwi at the 2020 National Invitational Beach Soccer Championship at the DC Park on Saturday. PHOTO SIFF Media.

Nieng also extend the government’s appreciation to the DC Park owner for availing its premises for the sporting facility and looking forward to work together with the PRC to build more sporting facilities.

He said that the development of sporting facilities is now in progress as Indonesia funded multipurpose hall development is in its initial stages for the Pacific Games 2023 here.

