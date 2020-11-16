Shark’s tale back

Advertise with Islandsun

PAC 7s ends on a high

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

THE Henderson Hammerheads Sharks retain their pride as winners of the 2020 PAC Sevens rugby competition’s tale for the third time in an exceptional hosting fashion on Saturday 14 at the Town Ground rugby stadium.

Twelve teams were pooled in four – a total of 21 matches played that featured emerging talents from within teams in Honiara and a visiting few from the province, in the union rugby code.

It was HHH Sharks that made an undefeated run throughout the competition and claimed the PAC 7s title in the Cup grand final against a determined Auki Tigers, 34 – 5.

The PAC 7s title was snatched from Sharks possession for the first time in 2019 by the Islanders. And for HHH head coach Philip Campbell their quest to reclaim it has accomplished.

“I’m certainly happy with the boys. We prepared for just two weeks, and it’s good to return number one again in the PAC 7s,” Campbell said.

“Islanders had it last year but we always come fighting hard for it.

HHH managed a two point difference 15-12 win against then reigning Champions Islanders in the Cup second semifinal before setting up the Cup final clash with Provincial side Tigers.

“Certainly big respect to Auki Tigers coming all the way from the province, it’s a good development strategy for Malaita rugby to send teams over to the capital. Good to see new talents competing, overall a big thing for Solomon Islands rugby,” Campbell expressed.

“Tigers were the number one team, I prefer, but again yes our boys needed that win.

For Campbell it was a double honor, to claim back the PAC 7s title and awarded Coach of the Tournament.

Despite a challenging year, HHH President Cory Chapman appreciates the support and the successful turnout of the event.

“With the current situation on now with the covid 19 and its restrictions to sports around the country, it’s pretty good to engage the rugby community to gather in a one day event to play the game we all love to play, and it’s a successful day,” Mr Chapman said.

HHH Sharks Rosco Chow held high during a line out against Islanders. Sharks won the competition on Saturday 14. Photo PETER ZOLEVEKE II

2020 PAC 7s Overall Winners;

CUP WINNERS – Henderson Hammerhead Sharks

PLATE WINNERS – Tauloto

MUG WINNERS- Marata

CONSOLATION PRIZES;

CUP RUNNERS UP – Auki Tigers

PLATE RUNNERS UP – MOI Warriors

MUG RUNNERS UP – SOSA Floods

CUP FINAL MAN OF THE MATCH – Bobby Sade (HHH Sharks)

HIGHEST TRY SCORER AWARD – Matthew Qwanai (HHH Sharks)

PLAYER TO WATCH – Jophil (TIA Virgins)

COACH OF THE TOURNAMENT – Philip Campbell (HHH Sharks)

PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Eddie Moeva (Tauloto)

Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) is the major sponsors of the event since 2017, and this year supported by the Iumi Kaban Liquor Haus and SIRUF.

