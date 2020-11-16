Naka’s genuine call

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

FORMER Beach soccer sensation and Honiara Titans veteran James Naka has made a genuine call to the responsible authorities to build proper standard Beach Soccer facility.

Speaking exclusively to SunSPORTS the one time World ranked sixth player uttered the importance of developing young and energetic players who love to play the sand footie.

“They need better sporting facilities and good coaches in preparation for the upcoming 2023 South Pacific Games and a way forward to developing the code,” Naka said.

“A beach soccer facility will be a dream come true for all of us who love to play beach soccer.

Solomon Islands in 2010 was ranked 14 th in the FIFA rankings and won every single regional championships then till 2006.

He recalled the FIFA beach World Cup encounter against European giants, Uruguay in 2009 where the Biliki boys narrowly beaten 6-7.

“It was the biggest achievement for the country back then and it really answer the need for a venues, technical programmes and ongoing competitions, “he added.

“This is the key piece of the puzzle that we have been waiting for all along for our responsible authorities to put priorities for the better future of this nation.

Naka encourages young players to continue on training and work hard to gain fitness as this will need to be put in practice to maintain the strength.

He said that to become a hero on your own it’s all about the passion for football, train hard and keep fit and healthy.

He thanked SIFF and the government for continuing improving sporting activities in the country for the betterment of the country in future.

