Government yet to decide when students overseas return home: Mua

BY CHRIS HAPERT HA’ARABE



GOVERNMENT is yet to decide when its sponsored students studying overseas will return home, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Dickson Mua.

This revelation by Mr Mua brings to question initial reports that government is planning to repatriate SIG-students in Fiji later this week. The education ministry could not comment on Tuesday 24th March.

Minister Mua told Island Sun on Tuesday 24th March, Government’s uncertainty is due to some factors to consider which include their safety in coming over and the safety of the people living here.

“In terms of property managed quarantine and adequate quarantine facility to cater for more than thousand students and citizen overseas,” the Minister told the paper.

He said government is now monitoring the situation while work progresses 24/7 on the quarantine sites.

“I personally trust current measures Fiji government is taking and USP’s administration as well is trusted,” he said.

In the meantime, he advises that all government-sponsored students overseas, in regional institutions and the Philippines, should adhere to the government’s pre-emptive measures, and take extra precautions while the authorities here monitor and looking at options.

