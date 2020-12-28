Government concerned with new covid-19 variant

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Solomon Islands Government (SIG) is worried over the new variant of covid-19 which was recently discovered.

This has forced government to closely monitor people who will fly into the country from Japan due to the new variant.

Dr Jimmie Rodgers, secretary to the Prime Minister, confirmed this yesterday at the final radio talkback show of covid-19 in the country for 2020.

Rodgers said this new variant was picked up at the United Kingdom (UK) two weeks ago and so, more than 40 countries have banned travellers from UK.

He said however, before the ban was imposed the new variant has already affected more than 10 countries including Japan and Canada.

“With this, on our side we will closely monitor people flying into the country from Japan as they have reported to have recorded new variant of Covid-19.

“We will be very careful about monitoring the situation in Japan because this new variant have two things found in it. One is that it is spread very quickly and the other one is it is not as infectious as the previous variant so the thing is that it will spread very quickly and that is our current worry at the moment.

“This is because our engineers for who will come over to construct our new terminal and our road we be coming from Japan,” said Rodgers.

He adds, for Australia and New Zealand, both of them in low dense daily cases.

