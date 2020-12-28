10 recovered, 3 remain positive

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

OF the 17 recorded cases of covid-19 in the country 10 have recovered and three remain positive with four still in isolation at the National Referral Hospital (NHR).

Dr Gregory Jilini, deputy secretary health improvement Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) uttered this yesterday.

“Of the 17 Positive cases have been reported to date 10 have completely recovered and have been discharged to their homes seven of them still in Isolation the good news is that only three still remain positive.

“For those who have been discharged we are following them up weekly,

“We have our health team who are keep monitoring and following up on these discharged patients who have been tested negative after diagnosed of the Covid-19 virus.

“Every month we would like them to come back and for our clinical team to review them I would like to call on the families who are related to these discharged patients that we would like if it is possible for us to contact those who we discharged because we really want to follow them up.

“We encourage their families to work with us so we can follow up on those who we have discharged,” said Jilini.

He echoed the above sentiment when speaking on the country’s covid-19 status.

