Gizo based reporters briefed with ESSP branding

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

GIZO based reporters have been briefed on the Education Sector Support Programme (ESSP) branding.

The briefing was carried out by ESSP Communications Coordinator Priestley Habru and ESSP Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator Moses Tongare.

Habru said the workshop was to inform reporters on required structure of writing when covering ESSP programs and activities.

He said journalists play an important role in promoting the education sector but fall short on knowledge to standardise news reporting.

“ESSP is a project funded by Solomon Islands Government, Australian Government and New Zealand Government. It is important to note that the project has standard policy when comes to news writing. For example, there are standardize templates for reporters for reporters to use when reporting on ESSP programs and activities, there are different templates for social media and also there policy on consent policy when comes to photography of children below 18 years old,” Priestley said.

He said the media briefing is part of series of workshop his team facilitates for media organisations, NGOs and other stakeholders.

Habru said his team has completed similar workshop in Malaita province last month and is looking toward organizing another training for Honiara based reporters.

Senior Reporter from Solomon Star Gizo Bureau, Terence Ziru said the workshop was an eye opener reporters.

“We acknowledge this workshop base on the fact that branding is a new thing to us and most times reporter made mistakes due to simple oversight.

“This workshop is very important and I must acknowledge ESSP for seeing fit to roll this workshop,” he said

The workshop was made possible through support from ESSP – a partnership between Solomon Islands government with the Government of Australia and New Zealand to support the country’s education sector.