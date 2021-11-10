COURT PAY CLAIM NOW WITH LCC

Advertise with Islandsun

Leadership body to meet this week

BY EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Leadership Code Commission (LCC) will meet this week to look through a complaint filed by Solomon Security Services (SSS) against officials of the High Court.

SSS claimed certain court officials have requested and illegally received payments worth around $83,300 from them.

Those reportedly benefitted include Jeff Hou, Registrar Myonnie Tutua and and a Sherriff officer, Moses Inomae.

Hou was the person who facilitated the payments between Solomon Security Services and the High court officers.

Chairman of LCC, Solomon Kalu confirmed receiving the complaint from SSS.

Kalu said he cannot make any comments at this time until the Commission meets to discuss the complaint.

He stated some of the allegations are corruption related which police can investigate.

According to records produced by economist George Kosui, who investigated the issue, Inomae allegedly received a total of $65,500 in his name.

The Registrar was accused of receiving a total of $15,000 while Jeff Hou, , allegedly got $5,000.

Kosui said Solomon Security Services has been requested by these officers to pay them fees whenever they discuss issues relating to SSS’s court case.

“Although the payments are small, which might be the reason for losing the case, the actions by these officers are deemed corrupt, unethical and have contributed to compromising the independence of the Judiciary system of Solomon Islands,” Kosui said.

“Payments to High Court Officers totaling $83,000 have been recorded,” he added.

The three Commissioners who will go through the complaint are Kalu, Waita Ben Tabusasi and Henry Isa.