60, 2019 candidates yet to retire expenses

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

ACTING Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission, Freddrick Bosoboe says up to 60 candidates who contested the last national general elections in 2019 are yet to submit their election expenses.

He mentioned this to the local media in Auki during a press conference yesterday.

He said the list of the candidates’ names are with the courts for legal supervision.

Bosoboe confirmed that the Magistrate has ruled on the first cases of the election offense last week, but they were only dismissed due to evidences provided.

Thus, he said the list of the candidates is with the court and police are investigating them.

Bosoboe said more than 300 candidates had contested the 2019 elections and it’s a requirement that they must submit their election expense 90 days after the election.

He said the majority have done so, while a minority have not, however, since it is mandatory all candidates must submit their election expense.

Bosoboe said there are penalties for the offense which can result in imprisonment and hefty fines.

He also said breaching the offense will cause implications for them when trying to contest in future elections.

He said cases on election offense has started and the courts will follow the list of candidates that failed to submit their expenses