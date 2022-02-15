GET YOUR BOOSTER

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

BOOSTER doses of covid-19 vaccines are now available for eligible people.

That’s according to the Ministry of Health’s technical adviser Dr Yogesh Choudrhi.

“Booster is now available for those who have completed their second dose five months earlier,” Choudhri said.

He said those who have taken their two doses of vaccination can get their booster shot five months after the second dose.

Choudhri adds there is no policy that states a person needs to be swabbed before they can get their booster dose.

However, if you have covid-19 likely symptoms and if you are tested positive, it is advisable that you delay it.

Dr Elizabeth Rodgers, Technical Advisor MHMS, also reiterated the sentiments.

“If you have covid-19 like symptoms, health workers will advise you to delay your second dose or booster dose and if you are tested positive you will be asked to delay your doses for three months,” Dr Rodgers said.