Funding is SINU most significant challenge: Aqorau

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Vice Chancellor Professor Transform Aqorau says funding is one most significant challenge of the Solomon Islands National University.

Aqorau Echoed this at the recent 10th anniversary celebration of the Solomon Islands National University.

He said despite its many achievements, the Solomon Islands National University faces several challenges.

“One of the most significant challenges is funding. The university relies heavily on government funding, which is often inadequate. This makes it challenging for the university to provide the necessary resources and facilities to its students and faculty,” Aqorau said.

He adds the need for more qualified and experienced faculty members is

another challenge faced by the university

“The university needs more qualified teachers and researchers to maintain its high standards of education and research,” Aqorau said.